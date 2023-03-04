Roy Lee "Dootsie" Ashley, Sr., 76, of 227 Sandy Ridge Road, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Ashley was born in Perquimans County on September 1, 1946, and was the son of the late Raleigh Edward, Sr. and Donnie Mae Monds Ashley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Julia Mae Lane "Josie" Ashley, and by a sister, Carrie Hope Twine. Retired from a boat building career that spanned several decades, he had been employed with Fiberform Boats and later with Albemarle Boats and Regulator Marine. He grew up in the fellowship of Center Hill Baptist Church, and more recently, when his health permitted, he attended Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church. Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Kaye Ashley Williams and husband, Robert, of Edenton and Brenda Dawn Ashley Pate and husband, Robin, of Hertford; a son Roy Lee Ashley, Jr. and wife, Cari, of Edenton; three sisters, Shirley Faye Twine of Tyner, and Nellie Harrell and May Belle White, both of Hertford; two brothers, R.E. Ashley, Jr. and Gerald Ashley, both of Edenton; three grandchildren, Bradley Ashley and wife, Heather, and Heather Williams Hartman and husband, Nicholas, all of Edenton, and Ashley Williams Bailey and husband, Kyle, of Leoma, TN; and three great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Kip Bailey, and Lauren Hartman, and another due to be born in June. Funeral services were held Friday, February 24th, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by the Rev. Junior White. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends joined the family Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home and other times at the residence. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.