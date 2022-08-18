On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Ruth Jeanette Boyce Mansfield, 89, of Tyner, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Born in Chowan County on August 4, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William Oscar and Anna Mae Lane Boyce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Miriam Missouri Boyce. Mrs. Mansfield taught elementary school for over 35 years in the Edenton Chowan School System. Her students have often said how much they learned under her strict hand and guidance. A faithful member of Great Hope Baptist Church, she had served as the Church Secretary and Pianist for over 50 years. One of her greatest loves was to feed people and if someone was fortunate enough to have their feet under her table, they were treated to an amazing and memorable feast. Surviving is her husband of 66 years, C. T. Mansfield of Tyner; her sons, Bill Mansfield (Pat) of Hertford and Martin Mansfield (Debra) of Tyner; her four grandchildren whom she doted on to no end, Betsy Chappell (Chad) of Tyner, William Mansfield (Bridget) of Camden, John Mansfield (Samantha) of Mebane, and Lisa Beacham of New Bern; and her five great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Abbie Chappell and Benjamin, Lovie Jayne and Maverick Mansfield. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and special thanks to her caregiver, Essie Revel. Funeral services were held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by her pastor, Dr. John Pond. Burial followed in the Boyce-Lane Cemetery on Center Hill Road, Tyner. Friends joined the family for a time of visitation on Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home, and all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Hope Baptist Church, in care of Brenda Newbern, 197 Great Hope Church Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.