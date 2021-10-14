Ruth Lilla Evans, 96, of 2022 US 17 North, died Friday, October 8, 2021 in Vidant Bertie Hospital, Windsor. Mrs. Evans was born in Bertie County on September 15, 1925, and was one of eight children born to the late Johnnie and Lilla Belle Taylor Evans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.G. Evans, Jr.; her sisters, Cubie Daniels, Josie White, and Dot Small; and by brothers, Stanley, Ben, Brinkley, and Roland Evans. Retired after more than 30 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse with Dr. David O. Wright in Edenton, she was a faithful member of Capehart’s Baptist Church where for more than 50 years she served as the director of both the Adult Choir and the WMU. Surviving are her children, Carolyn Gillam (husband, Billy) of Harrellsville, and Henry Evans (wife, Jennifer) of Merry Hill; three grandchildren, Hanna Evans Peede (husband, David) of Merry Hill, Braxton Gillam (wife, Christy) of Jacksonville, FL, and Bradley Gillam of Harrellsville; and four great-grandchildren, Levi Peede, and Mary Caroline, Wiley, and Grady Gillam. A graveside service was held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Capehart’s Baptist Church Cemetery and was conducted by Pastor Stanley Hare and longtime family friend, Shannon Baker Powell. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Capehart’s Baptist Church, 740 Ledrew Perry Road, Merry Hill, NC 27957. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
