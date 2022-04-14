Ruth Morris Worrell

Ruth Audrey Morris Worrell, 93, of 900 Stratford Road, died peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Worrell was born in the Rocky Hock community of Chowan County on April 22, 1928 to the late Robert Payne Morris and Eva Josephine "Josie" Byrum Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Jordan Worrell, Sr.; a son, Robert Wallace Worrell; sisters, infant Carolyn Morris, Josie Lander, Sarah Worrell, and Florence Mosley; and brothers, infant Franklin Morris and Preston Morris. In earlier years, Mrs. Worrell worked as a dental assistant with Dr. William Hart and later as an operator with the phone company. After being a "stay at home" mom for several years she went to work at the Edenton Cotton Mill where she wound cotton and trained others on the automatic winding machine for over 20 years. She was known to her family and within her community as a generous spirit, spreading joy with her infectious smile. She lived her life in quiet service to others. As a dedicated member of Edenton Baptist Church for 48 years, she served as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the bereavement committee, the WMU, and the Mary Bethany Sunday School class. As the "family historian," she loved to share memories of growing up on the banks of the Chowan River with her 8 beloved siblings, working in the fields and taking "river baths" after hot summer days. She delighted in family gatherings and in sharing cooking traditions with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her lifetime, she must have cooked an acre of sweet potatoes into casseroles that graced the table for family meals, holidays, and church events. Surviving are her children, Audrey Worrell Bunch (husband, Joseph) of Raleigh, Kenneth J. Worrell, Jr. of Gloucester, VA, and Allen Morris Worrell (wife, Amy) of Roanoke, VA; three sisters, Louvenia Stewart, and Marjorie Atherton, both of Edenton, and Mary Greene of Suffolk, VA; and a brother, Sammy Morris of Edenton. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Amanda Worrell Rampmeyer (husband, Mike) of Newport News, VA, Virginia Ruth Bunch (husband, James Joyce) of Raleigh, Aaron Joseph Bunch (wife, Meredith) of Westminster, SC, and Jordan Elizabeth Bunch of Cary; and three great-grandchildren, Leo Robert Joyce, Iris Ann Bunch, and Willow Ruth Bunch. A memorial service celebrating her life was held Monday, April 11 at 3:00 p.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and was conducted by her pastor, The Reverend David Brooks. A private burial in the Morris Family Cemetery preceded the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Edenton Baptist Church, 200 S. Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932. The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses, and care providers of Community Home Care and Hospice for their dedication, kindness, and support. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
