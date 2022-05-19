Sandra Farless Heffernan

Sandra Carol Farless Heffernan, 62, of 149 Tip Toe Road, died Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation, Windsor. Mrs. Heffernan was born in Chowan County on June 21, 1959, and was the daughter of Mildred Bunch Farless of Edenton and the late Earl Ray Farless. Formerly employed as a medical receptionist, she had worked at both Albemarle and Chowan Hospitals, and in private medical practice. In earlier years through involvement with her son, she had served as both a Cub Scout Leader and Den Mother. Raised in the fellowship of Macedonia Baptist Church, she was a member of Overcome by Grace Ministries in Bear Grass. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of nearly 36 years, Dean Roy Heffernan, their son, William Elliott Heffernan; and her sister, Wendy Farless Gardner (husband, Joe), all of Edenton. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 7th, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by Pastor Clay Synder. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Overcome by Grace Ministries, mailing address, 5098 Bear Grass Road, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.