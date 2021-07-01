Sarah Hollowell Waff

Sarah Elizabeth Hollowell Waff, of Edenton, NC, passed away June 24, 2021 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Waff was born in Chowan County on May 2, 1932, and she was the daughter of the late Winborne Clifton Hollowell and Cornie Jordan Hollowell Hare. She was a devoted wife, faithful mother, loving grandmother and proud great-grandmother. Mrs. Waff was a steadfast member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She served for fifteen years in the nursery and many years as her Sunday School Class Treasurer. Her home was always open and her smile kind. She was most known for her welcoming heart, her love of flowers and her ability to cook and share countless biscuits and cookies. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edsel Waff, Sr., her son, Paul Edsel Waff, Jr., brothers, David Lee and Douglas Hollowell, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hollowell. She is survived by her daughter, Debra S. Waff of Edenton; daughter-in-law, Ginny G. Waff of Edenton; six grandchildren, Jonna E. Gurganus, Stephanie W. Powell, Paul H. Gurganus and wife Michelle, Cameron P. Waff, Mary Catherine Saunders and husband Sam, and Gardner Culpepper; ten great-grandchildren, Damion, Gabe, Hope, Tayloe, Sarah Ann, Olivia, Jackson, Hunter, Brooklyn and Mila; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Byrum and Lillie Hollowell; and many extended family members. A visitation was held Saturday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. A service celebrating her life was held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church, and was officiated by Pastor Chris Gravning and Rev. Bob Young. The family received friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service and invited family and friends to join them in the Waff Family Cemetery after the reception. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932 or to Donate Life NC at www.donatelifenc.org.
