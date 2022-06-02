Scott Alan Dees, 61, of 1505 Paradise Road, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Scott was born in Chowan County on November 13, 1960, and was the son of Peggy Goodwin Dees of Edenton and the late Dr. Lester Arvel Dees. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Hewell and by his brother, Dr. Thomas Arvel Dees. A graduate of John A. Holmes High School, Scott was employed with the Town of Edenton Public Works Department for 22 years where he had received the Employee of the Year Award. He was a member of Edenton Baptist Church and the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lisa Shaw Dees; two sisters, Lorri Kirby (husband, Alvin) of Owensboro, KY and Cheryl Eason (husband, Calvin) of Sunbury; a brother, Robert L. Greene, Jr. (wife, Nancy) of Suffolk, VA; a longtime special friend, Janine Mullen of Grandy; and other extended family members and friends. A memorial service was held Thursday, May 26th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. Friends were invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.