Shelton D. Stryker, 81, went to meet his Savior on Tuesday, May 4. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda G. Stryker; his parents, Lola Martin and Ivan Sheridan Stryker; his in-laws, Lura and Harold Glines; his daughter Shannon Stryker and brother-in-law, Bobby Glines. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelle Taylor and husband Bruce Taylor; grandchildren, Carlie Taylor, Brandon Taylor and Kristen Taylor; sister-in-law, Phyllis Bernard and husband Frank Bernard; nephew Kevin Bernard, and sister-in-law Bonnie Glimes. He always felt family was the answer to his prayers. He loved sports and played them all at his high school, Oscar Smith. He was in the third graduating class and his friends from this class were not just classmates, they were family to Shelton. They still kept up with each other all these years. He was part of many organizations in his lifetime and loved helping others. He loved everyone and had no problem telling them so. He will be missed by many. “I, the Lord your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, “Do not fear, I will help you.” – Isaiah 41;13 Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
