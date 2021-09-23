Sheryl Nelson Mizelle

Sheryl Ann Nelson Mizelle, 50, of 300-B West Queen Street, Edenton, NC, died Monday, September 13, 2021. Sheryl was born in Norfolk, VA on September 29, 1970, and was the daughter of the late Norman Denver Nelson and Julia Faye Skinner Nelson. For several years she worked in healthcare as a Registered Nurse, later owned and operated her own business cleaning Condos while living in Florida, had worked with Farmers Furniture in Williamston where she met her future husband, and at the time of her death worked with Systems Management at Nucor in Hertford County. While living in Florida, she was an active member of Lighthouse Church in Panama City. Surviving is her husband, Kirk Mizelle; her daughter, Morgan Nicole Key of Elizabeth City; her son, Blake Austin Byrum (and friend, Kelsey Capri Griffin) of Edenton; and her sister, Vickie Harrell ( and husband, Lin) of Panama City, FL. A memorial service was held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by Pastor Walter Byrum. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
