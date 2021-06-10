Shirley Cross Parker, 86, of Richmond, formally from Edenton, NC, passed away, May 24, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Wilbur Parker; two sons, Gary Parker (Susan) and Carey Parker (Tamara); daughter, Virginia Parker; her dog, Yogi; five grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, Caroline, Jessica and Richard; and two great grandchildren, Halyn and Patrick. Shirley was an avid card player, sang in her church choir for 46 years, lived life to the fullest and cherished her grandchildren. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- School briefs: Edenton-Chowan Schools announce staff retirements
- Separate shootings with possible gang links probed in Edenton
- In Greenville, Trump's voice still excites, compels N.C. Republicans
- College of the Albemarle releases honor rolls
- Edenton Steamers drop opener, 10-8, to the Tarboro River Bandits
- High Tides Preserves Hyde History
- Normandy
- Lewis: Teach young to remember fallen
- 138 graduate from John A. Holmes High School
- Time for a Beach Book!