Skinner Arthur White III, 54, of Siler City passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill. Mr. White was born in Chowan County on June 13, 1967, the son of Skinner Arthur White Jr. and Judy Goodwin White. Art graduated college at UNC Chapel Hill in 1989, earning his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was the Co-Owner of Bestfood Cafeteria and Hayley Bales Steakhouse and was always there greeting you with a big smile. Art was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Chatham Charter School Board, and a lifetime member of the Chowan County Hunting Club. Art loved playing golf in his free time. He especially loved travelling and going to the beach with his wife India and family. Art adored his wife India, and he was a wonderful father and grandfather. Art loved spending all the time he could with his family, especially his grandson Ranson, and you could always find him cooking or outside grilling for them on a nice day. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, India Potter White; sons, Skinner Arthur White IV of Christiansburg, VA., Tyler Ranson White and wife Fernanda White and their son Ranson Ace White of Siler City, and Zachary Brandon White of Floyd, VA; parents, Skinner "Buddy" Arthur White Jr. and Judy Goodwin White; brother, Barry White and wife Laura and their daughter Molly White of Edenton; sister, Mary Jo Collins and husband Chan and her children Kenzy Turner, and Joseph and Jenny Collins all of Edenton. The family received friends Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC. A celebration of life was held at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Chatham Charter Soccer Field, 2200 Hamp Stone Rd., Siler City with Rev. Brian Biggers and Rev. Robbie Maddox officiating. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church Building Fund, 120 Fellowship Church Road, Siler City, NC 27344 or to the Eagles Nest Regeneration Ministry, 148 Rehoboth Lane NE, Floyd, VA 24091. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the White family. Online Condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com
