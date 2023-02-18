Thomas Stanton Harrell, 85, of Yeopim Road, died Monday, February 6, 2023 in CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern. Mr. Harrell was born in Chowan County on April 8, 1937, and was the son of the late Thomas O. and Thelma Stanton Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Twiddy Harrell, and by his daughter, Teresa Harrell Ward. A retired Conservation Technician with the Perquimans-Chowan Office of the USDA Soil & Conservation Service, he will be also be remembered for his Draftsman work in rendering house plans for many in the area. He was a member of Yeopim Baptist Church. Surviving are his children, Amby Harrell Parrish (husband, Frankie) and Ben Harrell (wife, Nancy); and his sister, Carolyn H. Winslow, all of Edenton. Also surviving is his loving companion of 23 years, Elaine Bridgman of New Bern; four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Thursday, February 9th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and were conducted by the Rev. Stanly Nixon. The burial was private in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or online at www.diabetes.org. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.