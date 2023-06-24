Stephanie Denise Crawley

In Loving Memory of Stephanie Williamson Crawley; wife, mother, good and faithful servant of Jesus. Stephanie Williamson Crawley age 58 from Whitakers, NC went home to be with Jesus Sunday June 18, 2023. Stephanie finished her race on earth the way she lived it.....surrounded by friends and family at home just outside Whitakers. Stephanie loved and leaned on Jesus Christ her whole life, drawing from and passing on her Savior's love unconditionally to everyone she met. Stephanie also loved and cherished family every day that she was on this earth. It was, undoubtedly her life's mission from her Heavenly Father - and she did it faithfully. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eunice Price, her Daddy Charlie Williamson, brothers Gary Williamson and Terry Wadley plus two wonderful step-fathers Tom Wadley and Walter Price. Stephanie leaves an abundance of love in the lives of those closest to her including her husband, of almost 43 years David, daughter Cindy Smith and son in law Irving, her son Nick Crawley and daughter in law Amber, the grandchildren she loved so dearly Jasmine Lewis, Brayden Lewis, Jackson Morris, Hadley Lewis, and Layla Smith. Her life is celebrated and cherished by brothers, Danny Williamson (Linda), David Williamson (Suzanne), Tony Williamson (Teresa) and Scott Williamson (Karen), her aunts Janice Taylor and Phylis Defriece. With her absolute inclusive definition of family, Stephanie's legacy of love includes many special friends, unofficially adopted family members including Kevin Moore (brother), Hannah Breheim (daughter), Renee Dillon (sister) along with lifelong friends Frank Crawley, and Tracy Farmer Shearin. She was truly an inspirational wife, mother, daughter, Nana, sister, teacher and friend and she was the love of David's life. Facilitated by Reverend Dennis Gregory Jr and Pastor Randy Pierce, the closing chapter in this beautiful "one miracle at a time" lifetime testimony will be celebrated at her going home party. This Saturday June 24, 2023 at 11:00am at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 7430 Seven Bridges Road, Whitakers, NC. You are all encourage and invited to join David and the family to celebrate with us. Please stay afterwards to share memories, love, fellowship and food. Note: Please don't dress up for her home going celebration. However, Stephanie loved her home state of Tennessee with passion. So, if you can, show some TENNESSEE pride and honor Stephanie with a dab of orange. The celebration will be streamed on Facebook live at Gethsemane Baptist Church page. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Crawley family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
