U.S. Navy Ret. EN1 Steven Michael Boehl, 65, of Winterville, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on Tuesday, January 1, 1957 in Lake County, Indiana, to the late Walter Boehl, and Virginia Meuser Boehl. Preceded in death by his brother Richard. Survived by his siblings Sharon, David, Diane, Russell, Robert, Claudia, and Clifford. His children Stephanie, Jessica and spouse Elizabeth, Joshua, and Kristy. His Grandchildren Keyairra, Budary, Alexis, Phillip, Chloe, Shane, Londyn, Haven, Harley, and Cadence. A patriotic man at heart who chose to serve his country in the United States Navy. He retired with over 20 years of honorable service receiving numerous medals and commendations before retiring. A loyal and dedicated family man always putting his family first. He loved going strawberry picking with his grandchildren. A religious man noticeable by his words and actions. Steven was an avid gardener and outdoorsman. A creative artist that expressed talents through his work at the Painted Peacock. He had an extraordinary sense of humor who never met a stranger. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Painted Peacock 631 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 with Rev. Randy Jenkins, officiating with the rendering of full military honors provided by the United States Navy. The family will memorialize his life following the services. Concluding the services family and friends will express their talents by painting in his memory. In lieu of flowers, instead bring a potted plant to be planted in his name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.thomasyelverton.com Services entrusted to Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, of Wilson, NC