Sue H. Parker

Sue Harrell Parker, 81, formerly of Cypress Drive, Edenton, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mrs. Parker was born in Bertie County on March 29, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Josiah and Nettie Copeland Harrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 57 years, Franklin McCoy Parker, Sr. (deceased April 22, 2014); by her sister, June Edwards; by brothers, Dailey, J.S., Owen, Calvin, and infant twins Samuel and Daniel; and by eight half-brothers and sisters. Mrs. Parker provided child care in her home for many years, and later worked in the family business that she and her husband owned, Parker’s Monument Sales. A faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church, she had been a member of the Adult Choir, and for many years served in the church nursery. Surviving are two daughters, Cindy Parker Spruill (husband, Curtis) of Tyner, and Lisa Parker Ferraraccio (Brian) of Edenton; a son, Franklin McCoy Parker, Jr. (wife, Suzanne) of Knightdale; six grandchildren, Lin Parker, Griff Parker, Casey Peralta (husband, Javier), Tracey Owens, Megan Ferraraccio, and Kelli Ferraraccio; and five great-grandchildren, Rosa, Alison, and Jayden Peralta, Ethan Owens, and Cameron Coston; and two sisters-in-law, Cora Lee Harrell and Thelma Hobbs. Funeral services were held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church and were conducted by Pastors John Keeter and Randy Browder. Burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 West Queen Street, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Edenton men charged with homicide
- Edenton Police investigating homicide
- Chowan Middle School football team wins only game of season
- No school on March 19
- Opposing view: 21st century transparency
- Our view: legislators' folly
- Local partnership: Conger Building under contract with plans to develop Brew Pub
- Weekend full of activities
- D.F. Walker students prepare school garden
- Edenton Town Council gets update on 2nd grocery store, hotel