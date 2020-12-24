Susan C. Nixon

Susan Thompson Cole Nixon, of 103 Oak Ridge Drive, died Monday, December 14, 2020, her 70th birthday, in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Nixon was born in Columbus County and was the daughter of the late Willard and Marjorie Koonce Cole. Receiving her Masters in Special Education from East Carolina University, she worked for 32 and a half years in that field, spending most of her career teaching in the New Hanover County public school system, and retiring from Wrightsville Beach Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Cole. Surviving are her husband of 38 years, George E. Nixon, Jr.; her step-son, Eric Nixon and wife, Sharon, and their son, Aiden Blake Nixon, of Edenton; two brothers, Bill Cole and wife, Faye, of Raleigh, and Mike Cole and wife, Lauren, of Whiteville; and a sister-in-law, (John’s widow), Jewel Cole of Raleigh. Also surviving are two nieces, Emily and Reneé, and a nephew, Walter. In accordance with her wishes, a small family gathering is being planned. For those who wish to honor her memory in a special way, the family suggests contributions be made to Wrightsville Beach Elementary School, 220 Coral Lane, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480, Attn: Jackson Norvell, Principal, (on memo line of your check: SPECIAL EDUCATION), or to the Jim “Catfish” Hunter ALS Foundation, P.O. Box 47, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.