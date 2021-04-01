Susan F. Knighton

Susan F. Knighton, age 72 went to be with her Lord Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her home with her Fiancée by her side. Susan was born on June 8, 1948, in Fort Wayne, IN to Paul Fruechtenicht and Gloria Coleman. She loved the beach and traveling. Susan was a wonderful mother who loved her church. She was a member of The Abbey at Pawleys Island. Susan was preceded in death by her Father Paul and her sister Carol. Susan is survived by her mother Gloria Fruechtenicht of Greenville; daughter Suzanne Knighton and her husband Jason Stiegelmeyer of Victor, Idaho; Fiancée Alfred "Fred" Brown, Jr brothers Dennis Fruechtenicht of SC and David Fruechtenicht of MO. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's honor to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is assisting the family.