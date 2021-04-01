Susan F. Knighton, age 72 went to be with her Lord Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her home with her Fiancée by her side. Susan was born on June 8, 1948, in Fort Wayne, IN to Paul Fruechtenicht and Gloria Coleman. She loved the beach and traveling. Susan was a wonderful mother who loved her church. She was a member of The Abbey at Pawleys Island. Susan was preceded in death by her Father Paul and her sister Carol. Susan is survived by her mother Gloria Fruechtenicht of Greenville; daughter Suzanne Knighton and her husband Jason Stiegelmeyer of Victor, Idaho; Fiancée Alfred "Fred" Brown, Jr brothers Dennis Fruechtenicht of SC and David Fruechtenicht of MO. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's honor to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is assisting the family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Running for cover In the Land of the Free
- John A. Holmes crowns Homecoming Court
- Kadesh AME Zion Church: Edenton's past and future coming together in one setting
- Local NSDAR chapter learns about Manteo's Elizabethan Gardens
- Two Edenton men charged with homicide
- Get philosophy
- Egg hunt wraps up this week
- Underground Railroad topic of lecture
- Harriet Jacobs topic of upcoming lecture
- Pocosin Arts Mural Highlights Local Black Leaders
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.