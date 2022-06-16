Syble Cayton Harrell, 90, of 200 South Oakum Street, Edenton, NC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mrs. Harrell was born in Chowan County on January 28, 1932, and was one of nine children of the late Reverend Preston Cayton and Estelle Vanhorn Cayton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, longtime Mayor of Edenton, Roy Linwood Harrell, Sr.; sisters, Geneva, Paige and Joan; brothers, Rodney, Jamie and Carl; a grandson, Richard Bain; and a great-grandson, Gavin Linwood Soto. Mrs. Harrell was a Study Hall attendant, and later a substitute teacher at John A. Holmes High School, but many will remember her for the many years she spent working in child care. It seemed wherever she went, someone would have a "remember when" story of how she tended to them as a child. With music in her heart, one of her favorite things was to sing praises to her Lord. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in the historic mill village of Edenton. Syble will live on in the hearts and memories of every life she touched as she was full of so much life, love, laughter and humor. Surviving are her children, Gail H. Brabble (husband, Richard "Boone") of Edenton, Tracy Hooper of Stumpy Point, and Lin Harrell (wife, Vickie) of Panama City, FL; two sisters, Jean Cayton (husband, Sonny) of Grimesland and Faye Maira of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Jayme Reardon (husband, Michael), Ashley Bain, Caitlin Harrell, Cody Hooper and Carrie Ulmer (husband, Wayne); and seven great-grandchildren, Brylee Boyce, Maddie, Mariella, and Maximus Reardon, Noah Copeland, Jaylan Ulmer and Robin Hooper. Never to be forgotten are her long-time friends, Mike, Jane, and the boys, who loved her with their whole hearts. Funeral services were held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Steve Davenport. The burial was private in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends were to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
