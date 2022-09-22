Tommy Gene Priest, Jr., 51, of 646 Happy Home Road, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Virginia Beach, VA on July 9, 1971, he was the son of the late Tommy Gene, Sr. and Harriet Byrum Priest. A truck driver with R & S Logging in Hertford who was known by his fellow truckers as "Click Clack", Tommy also owned and operated "Old Times Kennels". He loved being outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing or running his dogs. A Marine Corps veteran, he was a member of Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church. Surviving is his wife, Patricia Collins "Patty" Priest, whom he married this year on Valentine's Day; a daughter, Emma Horton of Tyner; a brother, Matt Priest of Edenton; three aunts, Vicky Nuttycombe of Chesapeake, VA, Joyce Caulk of Gatesville, and Teresa Brock of Manteo; and others from the extended Priest family. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 24, at 3:00 p.m. in Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Danny Gurganus. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray medical and other related expenses. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.