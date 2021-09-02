Tracy Lee Parks, 59, of 141 Poplar Neck Road, died Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Tracy was born in Chowan County on February 6, 1962, and was the son of Arlon Von and Joann Lane Parks of Edenton. He was employed in quality control with Jimbo’s Jumbos. Preceded in death by his brother Wade; in addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Christina Hurdle (husband, Joseph, and their son Adam Joseph Hurdle), and Casey Parks; and a brother, Glenn Parks (wife, Annette), all of Edenton. Also surviving is his special friend and companion, Sondra Hare. A memorial service was held Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by Pastor Junior White. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
