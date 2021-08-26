Bowe Harris, aged 38, of New Bern, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. He graduated from New Bern High School and attended East Carolina University. Bowe is survived by his parents, Tyler and Marion Bowden Harris, of New Bern; his brother, Shep Harris, and his wife, Lauren, and their son, Austin, of Wilmington; and his grandmother, Betsy Shepard Hassell, and uncle, Ed Hassell, of Edenton; and many cousins. A memorial service was held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 24th in the outdoor chapel at Christ Episcopal Church with Paul Cannady officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC 28560 or Religious Community Services, Post Office Box 704, New Bern, NC 28560. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Harris family may be posted on Cotten Funeral Home's site: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/new-bern-nc/tyler-harris-10315222.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Local home renovation featured on HGTV, Discovery+
- John A. Holmes aims for titles in return to Class 2A | FALL 2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON OUTLOOK
- Chowan County Regional Fair seeking volunteers
- Out & About: Week of Aug. 26, 2021
- Get out and see the bears
- Edenton Police honored by DOJ
- Masonic Lodge car show returns with classic rides, excited crowd
- Faith! Not Fear!
- Bee stings bring out mountain medicine in Appalachian mothers...
- Sovereign in suffering...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.