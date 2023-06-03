Vicki Lynn Hickman O'Hara, 71, of 108 North Shore Drive, Merry Hill, NC, died suddenly at home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Born in Bridgeton, New Jersey on March 4, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Virginia Davis Hickman. Vicki grew up in Port Norris and Millville, NJ. Later, she met Shaun while students at Stockton University, and they lived in Irmo, SC and Burtonsville, MD. After retiring from the US Treasury Department, she adopted North Carolina and its beautiful Albemarle Sound and Chowan River as the place she wanted to live. She enjoyed travel, loved nature and all of God's creations. She lived with daily pain but never complained and was always smiling, bright and fun loving. In addition to Shaun, her loving partner of 43 years and husband of nearly 38 years, she is survived by her sister, Pat Jones (Dave) of Henderson, NV; her brother, Walt Hickman of Millville; and nephews, Kevin and Bryan Jones, and great-nephew, Devin Jones, all of Henderson. Also surviving are so many close friends who will miss her greatly. A gathering with a time to remember her life and love was held Tuesday, May 30th, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC. On Thursday, June 1st, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., friends were invited to visit and share memories with the family at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, 410 N. Church Street, West Chester, PA. Vicki was buried on the O'Hara family plot at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bunny Lu Adoptions, P.O. Box 1681, Waynesboro, VA 22980, online at www.bunnylu.org, (because of her love for her three "house bunnies"); or to Gospel Furthering Fellowship, 221 Hamilton Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067 (online at www.gffministries.com). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com or www.dellafh.com.