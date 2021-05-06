Vivan Mobley Easterling

Vivian Mobley Easterling, age 90, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Born in Nash County, NC on July 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Mobley and Mamie Hopkins Mobley. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Harding Easterling; her sister, Lucy Nelson; her brothers, Ronald Mobley and William Mobley. Vivian retired from Chowan Hospital in Edenton, as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church in Rocky Mount. Vivian and William enjoyed traveling with their RV as well as taking cruises in their retirement. Following the passing of her husband, William, she volunteered at Nash Day Hospital for a few years and enjoyed assisting patients during their stay. She will be remembered as a woman of resolve and will power, traits that she carried with her to the very end. Vivian is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly A. Easterling and her husband, Wes Jigour of Folsom CA, and Patricia L. Easterling of Greenville, NC. Granddaughter, Meredith Leigh Easterling also of Greenville, NC. A Graveside Service to celebrate Vivian's life was held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery with Pastor Terry Williams officiating. A visitation with the family followed the service at the graveside. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requested the need for social distancing and wearing of masks due to health concerns faced around our nation at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vivian's memory to Sudan Shriners Hospital for Children, 403 E. Front Street, New Bern NC 28560 or Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
