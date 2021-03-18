Vivian W. Jordan

Vivian Marie Wiggins Jordan, 91, of 402 Sign Pine Road, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 in her home. Mrs. Jordan was born in Chowan County on May 25, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Erma Privott Wiggins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Wall. She was a graduate of Parkview School of Nursing in Rocky Mount. In her early career, she worked as a Registered Nurse in the Operating Room at Albemarle Hospital, Elizabeth City. She spent many years working as a farmer’s wife, mother, and homemaker. She briefly returned to work as an Intensive Care Nurse at Chowan Hospital, Edenton, before returning home to serve her community. A faithful member of Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, she was a gifted Sunday School teacher to both young adults and senior ladies. She was a member of the WMU and was active in the Rosalind Harrell Circle. She was also a former WMU Director. She enjoyed playing in the hand bell choir and participating in the activities of the Young at Heart group. She was active in the Ryland community as a member of the Home Demonstration club. She served as a 4-H leader and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. An avid quilter and crafter, she took pleasure in gifting nearly everyone in her large family with a handmade quilt. Surviving is her husband of over 68 years, Eugene Noah Jordan, Sr.; their children, Susan Small (husband, John) of Greensboro, Joan Vaccaro (husband, Rodney) of Woodland Hills, CA, and Gene Jordan (wife, Patricia), Bill Jordan (wife Melanie), and Bob Jordan (wife, Jill), all of Tyner; 13 grandchildren, John Small, Jr. (wife, Dusti) of Okeechobee, FL, Mary Small (husband, Brandon Wu) of Washington, DC, Margaret Hinnant (husband, Scott) of Lucama, Ruth Borgmann (husband, Matt) of Greensboro, Olivia Vaccaro of Philadelphia, PA, Isabella Vaccaro of Portland, OR, Caroline Jordan (husband, Ed Conrad) of Albuquerque, NM, Grace Jordan, also of Albuquerque, Noah Jordan of Cary, Katherine Collins (husband, Tyler) of Pembroke, Heath Jordan (wife, Elizabeth) of Hobbsville, Landon Jordan (wife, Jenna) of Charlotte, and Meredith Meekins (husband, Hunter) of Manteo; and sixteen great-grandchildren, Jack, Everett, Vivian, and Violet Small, Amaya and Talia Wu, Henry, Bailey, and Kelsey Hinnant, Heidi and Vivienne Collins, Clara Gray Jordan, Silas and Charlie Jordan, and Parrish and Amelia Meekins. Also surviving is her sister, Carolyn Joyner of Battleboro (deceased husband, Elton), her brother, Joseph Wiggins (wife, Loretta) of Midlothian, VA; her brother-in-law, Ruben Wall of Newport News, VA.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20th, at 11:00 a.m. in Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Junior White. The burial in the church cemetery will be private. For those who wish to remain in their automobiles while parked on the church yard, you may tune to FM 92.3 where the service will be broadcast. No formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit the family at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church Memorial fund, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
