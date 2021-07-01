Arlon Wade Parks, 66, of 508 Merrimac Road, died Friday, June 25, 2021 in his home where was cared for by his family. Wade was born in Newport, Rhode Island on December 23, 1954, and was the son of Arlon Von and Joann Lane Parks of Edenton. A retired Industrial Electrician with ST Tissue in Franklin, VA, he had worked there when the company was Union Camp Corp., and later International Paper. He was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Megan Brittany Parks (Travis Riddick), and their daughter, Sadie Madison Riddick; by his brothers, Glenn Parks (Annette), and Tracy Parks, all of Edenton; and by nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services were held Monday at 4:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and were conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack and Pastor Tyler Bream. Burial followed in the Nixon Family Cemetery. Friends visited with family Sunday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096, online at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org, or by phone at (888) 936-6731. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
