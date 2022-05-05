Wallace Bass Evans, 83, of 303 South Oakum Street, died Saturday, April 30, 2022. Mr. Evans was born in Chowan County on August 27, 1938, and was the son of the late Carey Moses and Cora Bell Bass Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, infant Mary Louise Evans and Ruth Evans Nixon; by brothers, Shelton Lee, Carroll Sr., and Jack Evans; and by a granddaughter, Holly Ann Evans. A graduate of Chowan High School, he served in the United States Army, and later worked at Parker's Hardware Store. With time, it became Parker-Evans Hardware, and lastly Evans Hardware before closing. For many years he represented Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and operated Evans Insurance Agency until retiring. A longtime board member of Edenton Savings & Loan Association, he continued in that capacity of service as it later became BB&T, and now as Truist Bank. Raised with his family in the fellowship of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, he later became a faithful member of Edenton Baptist Church where he taught the Lloyd Griffin Sunday School Class for many years and served as chairman of the Board of Deacons. Community involvement included his serving as president of the Edenton Chamber of Commerce, as both vice-president and president of the Edenton Jaycees, as board member and president of the Edenton Steamers, as Athletic Director of the American Legion Baseball program for 16 years, membership in the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion, and over 40 years of service with the Edenton Lions Club where he had served as vice president and president and had received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award recognizing humanitarian service. A North Carolina licensed and bonded auctioneer, he volunteered many hours at community events such as the Rocky Hock Ruritan Relay for Life dinners at Nixon's Catering, raising thousands of dollars in the fight against cancer. Surviving are his wife of nearly 58 years, Linda Kirby Evans, their children, Kimberly Evans Fisher (husband, Eric) of Virginia Beach and Wallace Scott Evans (wife, Lisa) of Hertford, and three grandchildren, Hunter Scott Evans, Mary LeeAnne Evans and Sophia Lynn Fisher. Also surviving is his brother, Frank Evans of Raleigh and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Funeral services were held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and were conducted by his pastor, The Reverend David Brooks, and by family friend, Dr. Jesse Croom. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the L.E. Griffin Scholarship Fund at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 S. Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932, or to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 643, also in Edenton. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
