Walter Richard Rorabaugh

Walter Richard “Dick” Rorabaugh, 85, of 108 Colony Drive, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in his home. Mr. Rorabaugh was born on November 13, 1935 in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late Walter M. and Gertrude Myers Rorabaugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy R. Douglas. Mr. Rorabaugh was a retired self-employed carpenter specializing in home repair work, and had served in the United States Marine Corps. Surviving is his wife of 21 years, Diane Fliehs Rorabaugh; his children, Terri Ray and Kathy Rorabaugh, both of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Douglas Rorabaugh and David Rorabaugh, both of Tyrone; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his nephew, John Douglas (wife, Lisa), and a niece, Pam Johnson. In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 201 E. Water Street, Plymouth, NC 27962. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
