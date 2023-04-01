Whit Lee Parks, 84, of Newport News, VA, formally of Tyner, NC, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023 peacefully at home where he was cared for by his daughter. Mr. Parks was born in Chowan County, NC on August 31, 1938 and was the son of the late Rudy Parks and Essie Lee Hollowell Parks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Horace Parks and his sister, Cinnie Mae Parks Dean. Whit grew up in the Gliden Community and attended Chowan High School. At the age of seventeen, he joined the US Navy and was stationed aboard the destroyer USS Rich as a Radarman Second Class. His time spent in the Navy meant a lot to him, especially in his later years and he was proud and honored to serve his country. During his time in the Navy, he married Peggy Bunch of Cannons Ferry in Tyner. In 1959, they moved to Hampton, VA and Whit was employed at Newport News Shipbuilding. He held a variety of job positions in his 34 years there and enjoyed each opportunity given. After retirement in 1995, Whit and Peggy moved "back home" to North Carolina and settled in Tyner. They were married for nearly 62 years until Peggy's death in 2019. In addition to being a wonderful provider for his family, Whit had many talents and could build anything, fix anything, and was a strong, hardworking man who always without fail, put his family and loved ones first before himself. His interests included traveling, especially to Navy reunions with Peggy, flying, adventures with his daughter in early years, white water rafting in West Virginia, boating, and enjoying being a grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In later years, after Peggy's death, he moved back to Virginia to reside with his daughter Selena due to his failing health. A member of Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church in Tyner, he served on various committees in past years. He was also a former member of Warwick Baptist Church in Hobbsville where he attended worship as a child. He was a member of the USS Rich Association, Tin Can Sailors, and had been a member of the Ryland Ruritan Club. Surviving are his two daughters, Teresa Parks Burton (Ricky) of Yorktown, VA and Selena C. Parks of Newport News. Also surviving is his brother, Arlon Parks (Joann) of Edenton, NC; grandsons, Jason Hull (Kristina), Keith Hull and Kevin Hull; great-grandchildren, Summer and Brady Hull; and many other extended family and numerous friends. Funeral services were held on Monday, March 27, at 11:00 a.m. in Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC, and were conducted by Pastor Junior White. Burial with military honors followed in the church cemetery. Friends joined the family in the Family Life Center of the church following the service. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
