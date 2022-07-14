William “Bill” Wilson Williams, 86, of US Hwy 17 North, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at ECU Chowan Hospital in Edenton, NC. Bill was born in Bertie County, December 19, 1935, to the late Robert and Helen Swain Williams and was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Louise Frost Williams: daughter, Angelia Elliott; siblings, Faye Grasher, Delmars Williams, David Earl Williams and Fossie Eure. Bill worker for the Federal government as a DOT Supervisor and for RJ. Reynolds for 10 years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge # Lodge, Merry Hill Baptist Church, and an Army Veteran. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Walker Funeral Chapel in Windsor. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 16th from 6-8 PM at Walker Funeral Home. Survivors include his sons; William Wilson William, II (Regina) of Orange, VA, James Thorpe (Lori) of Manassas, VA; daughters, Janet Ray of Elizabeth City, NC, Marjorie Thorpe (Andrew) of Woodbridge VA, brothers, Donald Williams (Christine) of Durham, NC, Ronald Williams (Jan) of Mebane, NC, sisters, Joyce Kessler (Rich) of Ocala, FL, Geraldine Forehand of Windsor, NC. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 5171 Glenwood Ave, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 of to Ronald McDonald House, 529 Moye Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Williams family.