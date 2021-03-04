William Clarence O'Neal, Jr. of Edenton, NC died Tuesday, Febuary 2, 2021 in Saint Francis Hospital, Wichita, KS. William Clarence O'Neal, Jr., 64, was born in Jacksonville, NC on January 28, 1957. His parents were Joan Meadows O'Neal and William C. O'Neal Sr., Spouse: Karen O'Neal of Wichita, KS, His siblings: Barbara O'Neal of Edenton, NC and James O'Neal of Ashland, Wisconsin, His daughter: Sarah (Josh) Gibbs of Shiloh, NC, Grandchildren: Emma and Joshua Gibbs of Shiloh, NC, Nephew: Christopher (Melissa) and their twins Aiden and Riley Radke of Edenton, NC.