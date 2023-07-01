William “Bill” D. Townson III passed away on June 16th, 2023 in his home. Mr. Townson was born in Murphy, NC on July 26, 1941, the son of William D. Townson Jr. and Pearl W. Townson. As a teenager, he began working for Townson Funeral Home in Murphy, NC. He later moved to Edenton, NC where he worked for Townson Pallets. Eventually, he moved to Midlothian, VA where he continued working in the sawmill industry. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Priscilla B. Townson; daughter, Angela S. Townson of N. Chesterfield, VA; sisters Grace T. Grasty and husband Thomas of Charlotte, NC and Barbara T. Keeter of Raleigh, NC and brother Jerry M. Townson and wife Catherine of Murphy, NC. He was a sports enthusiast who, over the years, could be found water skiing, drag racing, riding motorcycles or just playing ball with the neighborhood kids. He earned his private pilot’s license while in his twenties and took scuba diving lessons in his fifties. He loved driving on the beaches of Hatteras Island and was a member of the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association since 1975. He loved woodworking and could repair most anything around the house that needed fixing, including the automobiles sitting in the driveway. In his later years, he found comfort in planting and maintaining his yard. He never met a dog he didn’t like and will be truly missed by his granddog and playmate, Emma. Per Bill’s wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes scattered. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Edenton, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond Animal League at https://www.ral.org