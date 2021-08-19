William L. “Bill” Linton, Jr., 68, of 141 Ryland Road, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, in his home. Bill was born in Norfolk, VA on September 27, 1952, and was the son of the late William Leroy Linton, Sr. and Virginia Danner Linton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Carlton Linton. A Network Coordinator with the Edenton-Chowan School System, he was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He is survived by his extended family and by many friends. A memorial service was held Sunday, August 15th, at 6:00 p.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 West Queen Street, and was conducted by Pastor John Keeter. The burial will be private in the family plot at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, VA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Edenton Town Council appoints Gooden next town manager
- Vidant Chowan Hospital awards local grants
- Out & About: Week of Aug. 19, 2021
- Census: Chowan, Edenton lost population over past decade
- Going bananas trying to use the self-checkout lane...
- Read the manual...
- Greetings, hello and nice to meet you...
- Music stirs emotion
- A Fun Filled August at the Library
- Day of dunks: Nearly 200 enjoy Lighthouse Day despite rain
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.