William Lewis "Bill" Norvell, Jr., 84, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Bill was born in Richmond, Virginia on July 14, 1938 and was the son of the late William Lewis Norvell, Sr. and Bennie Allsbrook Norvell Cuzner. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later graduated from Chowan College in Murfreesboro. His career in sales and marketing began with The Westinghouse Corporation. Upon traveling to Edenton and making sales calls at Byrum Hardware, Bill and his good friend, George Alma Byrum together decided to buy Quinn Furniture Company, which he ran for 20 years. He later worked with Gateway Distributors in Norfolk, VA and Wilf Corporation in Baltimore, MD from which he retired. In the 90's he built and opened Self Storage of Edenton. After retirement, he opened Papa's Meat Market where he could be found sitting on the porch chatting with his customers. People were Bill's lifeblood and he could talk to anyone, sell anything and he never met a stranger. Community involvement was important throughout his life and included his service as Past President of Edenton Historical Society, Edenton Rotary Club, Aces Athletic Booster Club, Past President Edenton Chamber of Commerce, Edenton Jaycees, and the Chowan Golf & Country Club. A longtime member of Edenton Baptist Church, he served on its Board of Deacons and sang for many years in the Adult Choir. He particularly loved giving the Sunday morning Children's Sermons. His favorite pastimes were spent on the water fishing in his boat, growing his vegetable garden in the backyard, cooking in his outdoor kitchen, and cheering on his beloved Tar Heels. His most precious moments in life were spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Jean Francis Norvell. They met in college where Bill stole her heart, and the rest as they say, "is history". Their children are Fran Norvell Cuthrell (John), Jackie Norvell Partin (Bob), William Lewis "Bill" Norvell, III (Dana) Beth Norvell Ulffers (Chris), and Jennifer Norvell Bergevin (Eric, deceased). Together Bill and Jean shared 12 grandchildren, Kathryn Cuthrell Hammond (Chad), Caroline Cuthrell Brown (Kevin), R.H. Partin, Meredith Partin Sherrill (Josh), Meagan Delgado Flock (Tyler), Reagan Norvell, Bryce Norvell, Ben Ulffers, Abby Ulffers, Adam Ulffers, Hannah Bergevin and Alex Bergevin; and 7 great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Brendan, Neal and Charlotte Ganzert, Aubrey Hammond, and Carter and Eleanor Sherrill. Also surviving are Bill's brothers, Dr. Thomas Allsbrook "Tuck" Norvell (Barbara) of Owensboro, KY and Julian Randolph "Jack" Norvell (Brenda) of Courtland, VA; and many, many friends and extended family members. Funeral services were held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and were conducted by Dr. Wayne Proctor. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
