Woody R. Copeland

Woody Ross Copeland, 76, of 801 Blackrock Road, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 in his home. Mr. Copeland was born in Norfolk, Virginia on December 25, 1944, and was the son of the late Carlton Newby and Daphne White Copeland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Dean “Cotton” Copeland. Woody lived most of his life in Merry Hill, growing up on the family farm, and graduating from Colerain High School. He went on to earn his Bachelors in Business degree from Atlantic Christian College, and Masters in Business Education and Masters in Business Administration from East Carolina University, (even though he was a diehard UNC Tar Heel fan). In earlier years while living in Edenton, he worked at Peoples Bank & Trust Company (now PNC), and later transitioned to teaching business courses at both John A. Holmes High School and Roanoke-Chowan College. Woody had a gentle spirit and a big heart when dealing with people. He loved his Lord with all his might and served him the better portion of his life. An ordained minister, he pastored St. John’s Baptist Church in Ahoskie for many years, served as interim pastor of Greens Cross Baptist Church in Windsor, and served as a supply pastor, willingly going to preach God’s word wherever called. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of nearly 55 years, Phyllis Bunch Copeland; his daughter, Wendy Elizabeth Copeland of Cary; his son, Kevin Ross Copeland of Merry Hill; four grandchildren, Rachel Hoggard (husband, Shannon), Noah Jason Davenport, Luke Brian Davenport, and Kevin Ross Copeland, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail Leah Copeland, Nathan Alan O’Neal, and Madelin Rose Hoggard. Funeral services were held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Riverside Baptist Church and were conducted by Pastors Gene Martin and Ricky Bishop. The burial, officiated by Pastor Gary Saffell, followed in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the residence. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Running for cover In the Land of the Free
- John A. Holmes crowns Homecoming Court
- Kadesh AME Zion Church: Edenton's past and future coming together in one setting
- Local NSDAR chapter learns about Manteo's Elizabethan Gardens
- Two Edenton men charged with homicide
- Get philosophy
- Egg hunt wraps up this week
- Underground Railroad topic of lecture
- Harriet Jacobs topic of upcoming lecture
- Pocosin Arts Mural Highlights Local Black Leaders
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.