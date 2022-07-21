Yvonne Macdonald Belch, 67, of Sanford, and formerly of Edenton, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Mrs. Belch was born in Washington County on April 13, 1955, and was the daughter of the late John Alexander Macdonald and Joyce Faye Oliver Simons (husband, Henry, deceased). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Lou Macdonald. Formerly employed as a Spinner at the Edenton Cotton Mill, she later moved to Sanford and worked with Parkdale Mills. After retiring, she worked part-time at the Sanford Wal-Mart. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Edenton. Surviving is her husband, William Arnold Belch; two daughters, Ginger Belch Sikes (husband, Robert "Tank") of Newton, Iowa and April Dawn Belch (fiancé, Lamont Leary) of Edenton; a son, William A. Belch, Jr. (wife, Kimberly) of Edenton; two sisters, Sandra M. Hampton of Manteo and Darlene M. Bunch of Edenton; two brothers, Grant Macdonald of Wildwood, FL and Randy Macdonald of Manteo; eight grandchildren, Brittany Potts, Randall Potts, Jr., Michael Sikes, William Sikes, Leah Leary, Zackery Leary, Summer Berry (Mychael) and Stephen Belch (Victoria); seven great-grandchildren, Joziah, Brinley, John, Michael, Esther, Violet, and Mycah; and her "Bestie", Brenda McLean of Sanford. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 16th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1909 W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, and was conducted by Pastor Ricky Browder. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, assisted the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.