Mary Zenovah Chappell White, 94, of 1483 Belvidere Road, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family and her dedicated caregivers. Mrs. White was born in Perquimans County on July 6, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Nereus William and Leora Ward Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, McMullen White; a grandson, Stephen White; a sister, Jeanne White (husband, Whitey White, deceased); a sister-in-law, Ruby Chappell; and a brother-in-law, Jack Symons. Employed with the Perquimans County Health Department and as teacher's assistant with Perquimans County Schools, she had also worked as a Census taker and with the Belvidere Precinct Elections. She was a lifelong and very active member of Piney Woods Friends Meeting where she had served in various capacities through the years. Surviving is her daughter, Carole W. Baker (husband, Tim) of Kitty Hawk; two sons, Rick White of Elizabeth City and Don White (wife, Melody) of Tyner; two sisters, Linda Roberts of Virginia Beach, VA and Willie Mae Symons of Hertford; a brother, Billy Chappell of Richmond, VA; seven grandchildren, Leah of Tyner, Michael (Britney) of Elizabeth City, Corey (wife, Anna) of Helena, MT, Chad (wife, Shannon) of Boulder, CO, Will of Raleigh, Lane of Tyner, and Holly (husband, Erik) of Edenton; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services were held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Piney Woods Friends Meeting, and were conducted by Pastor Jeremy Pugh. A private burial followed in the church cemetery. Friends joined the family in the church social hall immediately following the service on Saturday, and other times at the residence. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Albemarle Home Care & Hospice for all the love, support, and care provided to Mrs. White and her family during their time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the building fund of Piney Woods Friends Meeting, 118 Piney Woods Road, Belvidere, NC 27919. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
