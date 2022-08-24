One of my all-time favorite music groups was the Statler Brothers. They had quite a few hits during their long career. One of my favorites was “The Class of ‘57”.
I say this as I recently received an invitation to attend the reunion later this year for my high school class of ’61. This was delayed for two years due to Covid- 19.
I look forward to it and dug out my year book and looked at all those teenage faces again. There were only 58 that graduated that year and most of us started in the first grade and went all twelve years together. Some that started with us moved and were later replaced by others that moved in prior to graduation.
I counted 20 that have since passed away. There could be one or two that I missed; but, that’s over a third that are with us now in spirit only. That’s understandable for sixty plus years of a group around 80 years old. Like the song, there are some sad stories; but, a few are tragic and unnecessary.
There was Wayne that was in his 40’s when he was on the shoulder of a highway changing a flat. He was hit by a passing car and killed instantly. His young daughter was in the car and watched the whole thing.
Jerry was a four-sport athlete and very popular. Years later, he became addicted to gambling. It cost him his marriage and his life. He run up a debt he couldn’t pay to the wrong people. A neighbor walked past his apartment one morning and saw the front door open. He looked in to see Jerry on the floor with bullet holes in his chest.
Jeanne was an honor student and Homecoming Queen. She started with painkillers and got hooked on drugs and was soon divorced by her husband. About 25 years ago she was found dead of an overdose in a cheap, run down motel.
On the other side, there is Butler, who was Class President and had a long career as a prominent attorney in our hometown. Then there is Billy who became the area’s biggest builder and developer in the area. They and their lovely spouses will be at our reunion.
This is like those that are mentioned by name in the Statler Brothers hit. I think this is why I can relate to that tune. The names may change but the story doesn’t. A reunion gives a chance for fellowship with the living and remembrance of the deceased.
I hear some people say that they have never been, or stopped going, to their class reunion. I have not missed a single one over the years; and, God willing I will continue as long as they are held and my health allows.
There could be some valid reason some do not attend; but if able, I encourage everyone to attend. It’s a splendid opportunity to relive those wonderful times together.
I leave you with a portion of the Statler’s hit that puts it in perspective. I think they would approve of me sharing it:
“And the class of ‘57 had its dreams.We all thought we’d change the world with our great works and deeds.Or maybe we just thought the worldwould change to fit our needs.The class of ‘57 had it’s dreams.”