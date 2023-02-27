The room in which I often work in my home is full of reminders.
In one corner there are photos of my father and grandmother. They were taken many, many years ago and hung in my grandmother’s home, then my fathers and now mine.
In the other corner there are two items taken from the homes of my grandmothers. One is a temperature dial that no longer works and the other is a serenity prayer with folded hands.
Behind me is a “C” in woodwork my youngest son made so long ago he recently asked me what it was. Then there’s a photo of the oldest – now 20 years old – sitting on a deck when he was less than two years old.
The kitchen is even worse – or better depending on your philosophy. There’s a brown spatula that has burn stains on it that was my paternal grandmothers and a bowl that is green with a yellow top that was my maternal grandmothers. They are only a fraction of the stuff that belonged to the generations before me that I still have in my home.
The dining room has my wife’s grandmother’s china in a cabinet that came from the home of my grandmother. It’s an odd combination, but it matters to me.
On the wall in my bedroom is a shelf that I took off the wall of the home I spent my teenage years in before my mother sold it. It’s been in most every home I’ve been in since.
I’m more than a little sentimental. I’m not sure why. My mother has some sentimentality and so did my father, but neither as bad as me. I have kept a little bit of everything – books, silverware, photos, furniture, you name it.
When my father passed away, my wife barely went into his home while we were cleaning it out. It wasn’t that she didn’t want to help, it was that she knew I was going to have to go through each thing and make a decision on what to do with it. She didn’t want to intrude or push me since she isn’t all that sentimental.
She was right. I don’t think there was a thing in the house I didn’t touch. Much of it was thrown away or donated because my father was a hoarder. Other things went to the people I felt it should have, including photos and things of that nature.
I find great comfort in having the things around me. There are times when I open a kitchen drawer and pull out the spatula my grandmother used purposely. I want to use it and I want to remember.
While I don’t feel like I live in the past, I do think I have a healthy respect and appreciation for it. As I remember I smile and my day gets just a little bit better.
My wife often tells me she doesn’t know why I want so much stuff. I do understand her point, but it is comforting to me.
What will happen to it all when I’m gone? I truly don’t know because one of my children is as sentimental as I am and the other has some sentimentality, but not as much.
I guess, as my late uncle said to me one time: I’ll be gone so it won’t be my problem.
Thadd White is a proud collector of memories and is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
