In my (now distant) past, I was a therapist for people who survived abuse (i.e., violent speech and behavior). I was always struck by how willing the rest of the family and community “enabled” the abuser.
Excuses and rationalizations were adopted as religious dogma. The world of new information was constantly being pushed away, even violently at times. I found out in short order that tantrums were not limited to children alone.
All too frequently, the abuser (who was usually a malignant narcissist) was protected from the inevitability of consequences. He (it was always a “he,” with only two exceptions in my tenure) was coddled by a web of complicity—composed of family secrets and denials, excuses (e.g., “well he’s just that way”), and bargains (e.g., “but he took us on a great vacation”).
I cannot forget a particularly elegant family secret I heard in my hospital office. It was also an almost comical excuse: “Dad sleeps out on the porch once in a while.” “Why does he do that?” I asked. “Mom says it’s because of his back problem.”
There was always a capital exchange. The reason why such systems, so grim and dark, were so well-defended and durable was that every member convinced themselves that they “got something” out of it.
At least, that’s what they told themselves, over and over again. Even the central abuser, the “identified hero” (or, as I came to call him, the “little demi-god”) persuaded himself that his violent, abusive behavior was “all for the best.”
This self-delusion persisted, despite the visible bruises from the beatings, the emotional trauma from the rage states, and the psychological dwarfism from long stasis in a hostage climate (i.e., the Stockholm Syndrome writ large).
The worst, the very worst thing about an abusive co-dependency system is that there was always an “IP,” an “identified patient,” who without exception had become a Girardian scapegoat. The scapegoat (“la-azazel” in Hebrew, from Leviticus 16.21-22, was a goat sent into the desert to carry away the sins of the ancient Israelite community).
How many scapegoats I’ve seen, brought into my child psychiatric unit. How many youth I met in the ER. Bruised. Battered. Bearing marks of self-harm, self-mutilation. Children wandering in the psychic wilderness, who should have been too young to have known such despair.
There was always a marginalized, unattractive member elected to be positioned as the lightning rod for the system’s over-abundance of anger and anxiety. The wife or the child (or marginalized group) was conveniently depersonalized (as “just a diagnosis”) and made to serve as a functional object, no longer a real person in a family.
The scariest thing was to be a prophet from the outside world, descending into those little psychotic hells. The captives imprisoned there were rarely glad of the light, and they usually fought hard against liberation. They had grown so accustomed to the abusive system that they thought this was just reality (“it is what it is”). Any suggestion of light and peace and reason was dismissed as sheer fantasy.
More times than not, it was much like dealing with a drowning swimmer who fights against the lifeguard trying to save him.
But once in a while, the scapegoat was brought in from the cold, from the desert outside the wall.
I will always remember the heroic families who spared no expense of time and treasure, effort and spirit, to comfort their suffering loved ones. Repeated hospitalizations, long long therapeutic tenures sometimes brought families to exhaustion, bankruptcy, and even despair, even loss of faith. I remember them. I pray for them to this day. Tragic as they are, heroes they remain.
I am not speaking of these families. “Mercy” and “co-dependency” are not the same.
Nor am I speaking of only co-dependent families. I’ve seen the same patterns of anti-personalist dysfunctionality in offices, businesses, cults and organizations … even nations.
This is all what psychotherapists call “family systems theory,” and it seems to work very well in not only family dynamics, but politics in general. One of the “fathers” of systems theory, Salvador Minuchin, said it best: “I describe family values as responsibility towards others, increase of tolerance, compromise, support, flexibility. And essentially the things I call the silent song of life — the continuous process of mutual accommodation without which life is impossible. Certainty is the enemy of change.”
That quote is not only a deeply intuitive perspective about family dynamics, it is also a powerfully adept outlook on national politics. Especially these days.
The “silent song of life,” the mutual exchange of gifts, the practice of patience, the willingness to grow and forgive: many times, I saw people shut their ears to the song and slam shut their dysfunctional doors.
But there were other times when a new song was sung. That’s what I worked for, and could never get enough of.
At every crisis there was the possibility that the system could change. There was a “crisis of possibility” where hope glimmered, love was revealed, and the horizon of personhood was extended to liberation.
It was always worth it.