Jonathan Tobias NEW

Jonathan Tobias

I have a few notes on conflict that I’d like to share. They’re drawn from painful experience in different walks of life. The earliest was having been reared as a preacher’s kid in a clergy home, and watching my dad suffer the pain of trying to make peace from parishioners at loggerheads.

Next was four decades in my own pastorate, discovering on my own the price of peacemaking, and the sad unavoidable fact that the clergyman’s family pays the price. I’ve done my time in church kitchens (i.e., spaghetti supper fundraisers, ethnic food sales), and I’m still amazed at the tiny sparks that flared up into wildfires.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.