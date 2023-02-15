I have a few notes on conflict that I’d like to share. They’re drawn from painful experience in different walks of life. The earliest was having been reared as a preacher’s kid in a clergy home, and watching my dad suffer the pain of trying to make peace from parishioners at loggerheads.
Next was four decades in my own pastorate, discovering on my own the price of peacemaking, and the sad unavoidable fact that the clergyman’s family pays the price. I’ve done my time in church kitchens (i.e., spaghetti supper fundraisers, ethnic food sales), and I’m still amazed at the tiny sparks that flared up into wildfires.
Case in point: one issue was the conflagration over whether to use real potatoes or powdered spud mixes in the making of pierogies.
Then, of course, there were the long stretches of providing family and marital therapy and consultation in organizational settings.
I’ve heard all kinds of bad advice about conflict resolution. One was a church joke. Q: Why are church fights so nasty? A: Because the stakes are so low.
But of course the stakes are never low.
Another maladroit observation was from an evangelist that we had at the parsonage for one of our revivals in the seventies. He told us proudly that he was “post-political,” that he never got involved in arguments until the chips had fallen and the dust was settled.
My dad told me, later and sardonically, that it’s just like an evangelist with no parish to say something like that. He never had to stick around after the revival service, whereas the work of the pastorate was in all the weeks and months between.
There have been some real bon mots though, wise notes that I think are valid and reliable.
One is that in conflict, when there are rising levels of anger and frustration, the first casualty is our recognition of common humanity. We forget the personhood of the other side, that they are our neighbor, even our brother or sister.
Another note, kinda related, is that in most conflict, the other side is neither the enemy nor is it wicked. You don’t have to tell me that there is evil in the world. But in most community struggles, it isn’t evil that is the problem, rather the problem stems from a collision of real valid needs.
What needs to happen in the peacemaking that we’re all called to in the Beatitudes is a lot of things. But the first step is the recognition of each other’s humanity, remembering that the person on the other side is our neighbor, to see again the face of a brother and a sister.
And along with this recognition is the acknowledgment of the real need that motivates the opposition. That is, we need to admit that the head-on collision is between two (or three or four) needs, not people.
Part and parcel to this recognition of need is confession, which is a good thing to talk about in Lent. We have to admit that we made mistakes along the way in things coming to a head.
Maybe our side didn’t do due diligence. Maybe our side wasn’t the wisest in planning, or thinking how things might affect some people that we’ve neglected. Maybe we should have brought up problems and difficulties sooner than later, when they could have been dealt with in the planning stages when everyone was a lot more flexible and open-minded.
Maybe we should have been more open and trusting. This is always true.
In any case, peacemaking always requires every side to make some sacrifices. Everyone has to make some accommodations. Peacemaking is the business of turning our swords into plowshares, our spears into pruning hooks. Our battlefields must be turned back into greenfields.
One last note. If conflict hides the truth of our common humanity from one another, a tragedy or emergency will reveal that truth again.
At the time of this writing last Sunday, the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 33,000 people. Figures for injuries and property destruction are incalculable.
This disaster is so dark, so agonizing, that you wouldn’t expect anything but grievous news. But there are a few beautiful moments.
One was the sight of teams of Greek emergency rescue workers climbing under fallen beams and teetering brick walls.
If you know the history of these two nations, you know how miraculous it is to see Greek rescue teams in Turkey. Greece and Turkey have been at odds for a thousand years. Hundreds of thousands have fallen in genocidal wars and massacres over the centuries.
Last Friday morning, on the news, I saw a Greek rescue team digging in the rubble. It was night. Snow was falling. The area looked like the aftermath of an atomic bomb blast.
I heard shouts of Greek voices: “Here! Push! Keep going! Quiet, can you hear?”
Then, “Here! Here! Gentle, please God.”
A child was pulled out of the pile of tumbled rock and fragments of concrete and steel.
A Turkish child. Breathing and alive.
Then, tears and joy in voices, both Greek and Turkish. Common humanity had been found again, united by the face of a single child.
Light shineth in the darkness, and the darkness comprehendeth it not.
Let us all be brave enough, human enough, to make peace.