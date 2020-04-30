Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.