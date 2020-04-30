Something happened last Sunday night.
It was one of those very necessary breaks that comes after a long, hard day’s work. You know: the kind of moment when you lean wearily on your doorpost while you turn your key in the front entrance, and you shuffle off to the nearest lounge chair (or porch rocker). This long, long pandemic day was crying out for a happy hour, and it finally came Sunday night.
I love Broadway musicals, and I have for decades. Just ask my daughters what my life motto is: “Everything can be turned into a show tune.”
And boy howdy, did we get a serving up of show tunes last Sunday night with the live YouTube broadcast of “Take Me to the World: a Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration.”
Mr Stephen Sondheim is the single most celebrated figure in the history of musical theater. Yes, I said it. More than Rodgers and Hammerstein (e.g., “Cinderella,” “The Sound of Music,” et cetera et cetera et cetera — oh, they did that one, too). More than Jerome Kern (who gave us my favorite torch song, “All the Things You Are”). More than, dare I say it, Leonard Bernstein.
This was far and beyond the best Broadway tribute I’ve ever seen. Also it was, hands down, the strangest one. “Strange” because it was broadcast live and for free on YouTube, and it was performed in the homes of over ninety performers.
It was two and a half hours of stage-without-a-stage stretching far into the night.
I have to say that the tribute’s production surprising audio quality far exceeded the usual home broadcasts you see these pandemic days — better by far than broadcast news from the basements and kitchens of TV reporters and pundits, and even better than the uneven homegrown productions of SNL and other network shows.
If I had to say something nice about the pandemic, it’s this: in this home-based Sondheim tribute, we got to see performers without any glitz. We saw them instead intimately and close-up. The Broadway chanteuse is usually surrounded by dazzling stage sets and costume, but in this extraordinary tribute, there was no schlocky glamor. There were, instead, bed sheets pinned together as jury-rigged backdrops: Sutton Foster sang “There Won’t Be Trumpets,” with her tiny daughter afterwards singing “Happy Birthday” to Sondheim, and accidentally lifting the sheet to reveal a bedroom dresser. A bookcase served as proscenium for Patti LuPone’s “Anyone Can Whistle” (a particularly poignant, lengthening-shadow recitation). Performers were dressed in t-shirts and jeans. Katrina Lenk did the haunting “Johanna” (from “Sweeney Todd”), accompanied only by her own guitar.
There was family, too: Neil Patrick Harris performed the infamous “Witch’s Rap” from “Into the Woods” with his son and daughter (who did their lines in that comic nonchalance that only pre-teens can get up).
The most uproarious, buzz-worthy performance was “The Ladies Who Lunch” (from the show “Company), bequeathed to us for the ages by her majesty Meryl Streep, and Miss Broadway Christine Baransky and the voice-of-an-angel Audra McDonald. I don’t know if you’re acquainted with this number, but let’s just say that if you watch the video, you will never forget the three fluffy bathrobes, and the red wine and the bourbon and the way Streep serves up Scotch.
Sondheim has a remarkable, unmatched way of rescuing the deepest emotions in his music. For decades, he has taken the past of his tragic, abandoned childhood and transmuted it into poignant, open-hearted songs that welcome listeners to feel beauty, and maybe approach redemption.
I’m thinking here especially of the heartbreaking “Send in the Clowns” from the show “A Little Night Music.” I thought the definitive performance was the inimitable Cleo Laine. But tonight’s bare rendition by Donna Murphy, in her living room, played to by a single lonely piano, may take the golden ring.
That heartfulness, essentially, is what was celebrated, a tribute that undoubtedly will be one of Sondheim’s last. I think it was fitting and made golden by the extraordinary necessities inflicted by the pandemic. Each performer sang face to face, heart to heart.
Face and heart and touching voice came together profoundly in the last solo performance. It was, as you might have expected, Sondheim’s muse Bernadette Peters. She sang alone in her dining room. There were no instruments, no one accompanying her. Of all the songs she could have sung (especially from her breakout role in “Sunday Afternoon in the Park with George”), she chose a quiet number, “the song I’d hear,” she said, “when I’d be sitting in the wings.”
In this time of pandemic, in a time of so much anxious loneliness, Ms Peters picked the best possible Sondheimian deephearted anthem that only Sondheim could have written, and only she could have sung:
“No One is Alone.” From “Into the Woods”:
“Things will come out right now, we can make it so. Someone is on your side: No one is alone.”
Sometimes, even in a pandemic, golden things happen.
This is one.
It’s still available on YouTube (as of last Monday) at https://youtu.be/A92wZIvEUAw. Or just Google it.