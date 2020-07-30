A Message to Black Edenton

This week’s edition of Chowan Herald asks you to supply three answers to one question you may have never been asked before by, clergy, politician, teacher or anyone, but I’m asking you, what do you need and want?
What would you like to have and do, or want to be in Edenton-Chowan County? You’re being asked because no one person speaks for us all but we need to be one voice. I have been mandated to ask you what do you want and need.
Once I receive your response I will compile this information and use it to present our demands to the powers that be as well as us. This document is to unite us as that one voice for our community.
As Black people we are community, we are unity, and we are unison. We can’t function nor progress divided, old Blacks against young, young Blacks against the old, the educated against the uneducated, the wealthy against the not so wealthy, the ones that stayed against the ones that left, the white-favored against the non-white favored, regardless of our positions all of us are here for God’s plan and purpose. And all of us have something to bring to this effort to eradicate Racism and Reconcile Black People.
We can no longer engage in wronging one another, sitting idly by while others wrong us, nor can we allow detriment nor destruction towards one another by our own hands.
We have an obligation to walk in love, truth, justice, and grace all those things afforded to us free of charge.
As a people we must change the narratives and scripts written or spoken about us. We can’t dehumanize ourselves because that’s what America has taught us to do. We can’t criminalize ourselves because that’s what America taught us to do. We must holdfast to the teaching of Christ to have the Victory we all so deeply long for and know belongs to us now.
We can no longer walk on the enemy’s side and expect God’s blessings. We must be accountable to God, others and ourselves, we are the people who coined the phrase, “It takes a Village to raise a child” where is the village?
We have a responsibility and right to live and do good, build on the foundation our ancestors laid for us. We cannot deny our God nor our ancestors nor the present and future generations who need us.
Our ancestors built this country and this is ours, we are owed and we shall have what’s ours, the righteousness of God dictates it, mandates it and is yelling for it. Let us lay down or no longer participate in the systems void of righteousness and truth.
Let us no longer sit back and not support those working for our good, as well as sit back and allow others to destroy or pull us down.
We are the remnant that’s left; let us rise up and make our contribution to the legacy of Black Americans in this country, county, and town, change the narrative, answer the question, register to vote, take someone to vote, and commit to being your best you, Black Man, Black Woman, Black Prince, Black Princess. We are children and heirs of the Most High God.