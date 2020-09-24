Last Thursday, Sept. 17, there was an auspicious birthday. On that day, the Constitution of the United States turned 233.
The first paragraph is well known, or should be: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
We used to memorize those words in Civics Class.
To say that the Constitution is a remarkable document is commonplace, not only stateside but around the world. The document is admired even in the country we revolted from. William E. Gladstone, long-serving Prime Minister of Great Britain (1868-1894) said that “The American Constitution is, so far as I can see, the most wonderful work ever struck off at a given time by the brain and purpose of man.”
But the odd, old-fashioned phrase “in Order to form a more perfect Union” is difficult. We moderns read the word “perfect” as a final state in which there can be no change. And that reading would be wrong.
The language actually means “in order to perfect the Union,” to continually improve upon it. The reason why the Constitution itself came into being was because the first “constitution,” the Articles of Confederation, simply was not working. From 1776 to 1787, America was very much in decline, and her survival was hardly a sure thing. In 1786, the Shays Rebellion in Massachusetts underscored the weakness of the new nation: Courthouses and government buildings were burnt down, and several invitations were made to the British in Quebec to come and take back their old colonies.
The Union needed a lot of perfecting. In fact, the job of perfecting the USA (and her Constitution) is not done now, nor will it ever be.
The Founding Fathers never thought that the Constitution, as historian Jon Meacham said recently, “fell wholly perfect from heaven. They knew it was the work of many flawed hands and hearts.” This is precisely why they established the amendment process for future generations.
The very possibility that the Constitution could be “more perfected” is why reformers like Frederick Douglass believed the best way forward was through amendments, and not revolutions. In an 1860 speech delivered in Glasgow, Douglass said “I, on the other hand, deny that the Constitution guarantees the right to hold [man as property], and believe that the way to abolish slavery in America is to vote such men into power as well use their powers for the abolition of slavery.”
The U.S. has amended its Constitution 28 times in its 233 year history. Each time, the country has opened her arms wider to a broader representational system.
A few cases in point: the 15th Amendment, ratified in 1870, prohibited the use of race, color, previous status of enslavement to determine which citizens may vote.
Of course, women were still denied voting rights. This changed in 1920, when the 19th Amendment was ratified: from that time on, women could vote on the same terms as men.
We frequently forget that until 1961, citizens residing in the District of Columbia had no electors representing them in the Electoral College: this changed with the ratification of the 23rd Amendment that year.
The 24th Amendment of 1964 prohibited the poll tax for voting. Along with this prohibition, the Supreme Court has since struck down other discriminatory measures, like literacy tests and durational residency requirements (i.e., having to show that you’ve lived at a place for a certain number of years).
And finally, the 26th Amendment of 1971 set the national voting age at 18. If you remember, the thinking was that if you could be drafted to fight in Vietnam as an 18-year-older, then you really ought to have the right to vote. The USA only has (or should have) citizen soldiers: we do not hire mercenaries like the Hessian employees of King George III in the Revolutionary War.
In each of these five amendments in particular, the number of people voting expanded. America became more democratic.
All along, the Constitutional process was doing its job — which was forming a “more perfect Union.”
Democracy is indeed a messy process. It percolates with fierce debate. People of good will disagree about policies and decisions. This is natural and normal for human society, filled as it is with human nature.
Some people don’t like political debate, but they should bear in mind that the Constitution itself was born out of protest and revolution, and developed in the ferment of competing constituencies and changing demographics. This has always been the case with the country. Since long before 1776, the American people have always been changing in their composition, as America has welcomed people from all over the world, and has come to take her history seriously, fearlessly, with an open mind.
Where there is no change, where there is no debate and criticism, there is no democracy. There is only the grim, cold event-less program of the totalitarian state, where the trains do in fact run on time, but people have an odd way of “disappearing.”
The ever trenchant Winston Churchill, who was never shy about giving people the straight news, whether good or bad, shot off this remark in a heated House of Commons debate in 1947: “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.”
While the Constitution is not divinely inspired like the Bible, it is a profound treasure, as it lies at the heart of what this nation is. Its survival depends on the hard work of reason, historical knowledge, and honest debate.
But it also depends on a commitment to the American community, the “more perfect Union.” It requires, today, the willingness to get out of the ill-mannered hyper-individualism in which too many Americans are cooped up.
“Our crisis is this: We live in an age of division, of self-absorption. We stare at screens, we filter our news to our ideological predispositions. We offer reflective opinions without thought and with increasing fervor,” Jon Meacham said recently at Chautauqua. “Yet, our common welfare, our common constitution, lowercase c, depends not on what separates us, but on what unifies us.”
In his final Sunday sermon days before his death, Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We are tied together in the single garment of destiny.” This American community, wrapped up in a “single garment of destiny,” is what the Constitution not only legislates, but what it depends upon.
It is a single America, composed of red states and blue states and everyone in between, always changing for 233 years, for which the Constitution stands. It cannot stand for just a part.
After all, the Constitution is meant “for a more perfect Union.” And that process of perfection can never end. Especially now.