The riskiest thing a columnist can do is exactly what I’m going to do here:
Review a movie that I haven’t seen yet.
That’s going to change tonight. Because tonight, after waiting about two and a half years, I’ll be watching the first two episodes of “The Rings of Power.”
Today, if you drive past my house, you’ll see two strange flags flapping in the wind on my front porch. Instead of the American and Ukrainian flags that are usually raised, on one there is a silver tree crowned by seven stars set on a sable background. On the other is a white horse galloping on green.
Fellow Tolkien nerds will immediately recognize these as the flags of Gondor and Rohan, respectively.
It’s the best I can do to celebrate this TV series on Amazon Prime – which will turn out, at a whopping billion dollars, to be the most expensive TV series ever made. Actually, Gondor and Rohan will not figure in this new series, as the story of “The Rings of Power” takes place thousands of years before the events recounted in “The Lord of the Rings.”
I promise I won’t take you too far into the thick woods of the Tolkien Legendarium (also known to non-fanboys as “Hobbit Nerdland”). This new series is set in the Second Age, when evil appeared in Middle Earth, rising in fair disguise and cultic fascist power and finally revealing itself in monstrous tyranny.
More importantly, the story will center on the heroes that stood, often alone, to fight against this evil. The heroes will be immortal elves like Galadriel (you’ve seen her already in Lord of the Rings) and Gilgalad; dwarves like Durin, King of Khazad-dûm (in Moria – you’ve visited there, too); human heroes like Elendil (Aragorn was his far descendent) and Isildur; and hobbits, long before they arrived in the Shire.
Thank you for indulging my insufferable “hobbit-hobby.” I’m glad my family likes the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, too, or else their life with me would be intolerable. I’m so much a fan that I can even write in elvish: just a few months ago I painted a sign for a friend’s wedding reception. It said “Mae govannen mellon nin” – which is elvish for “Welcome, my friend.”
What possible use is that, other than purchasing a few sad nods from onlookers who undoubtedly think, “Well, he’s just half a bubble off plumb?”
There’s actually little “use” in this TV series (despite its unprecedented price tag), or Tolkien’s collection of stories from Middle Earth. To be sure, there’s no practical “use” for stories in general.
A long time ago and far away, two professors were puffing at their pipes and chatting over lukewarm (ewww) pints of ale at a pub called “The Eagle and the Child.” They were bemoaning the state of storytelling in the modern age. I think they were kvetching about Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse” – an interminably long novel that English majors (like me) brag about reading and loving, but actually never read more than a chapter and didn’t love, or like, it at all.
“Why aren’t there good stories anymore?” they wondered. Then they decided, under smoke-rings and over tankard-froth, that they would set about to rectify things.
Thus was born “The Hobbit,” by Oxford don J.R.R. Tolkien, and “The Narnia Chronicles,” by Cambridge don C.S. Lewis.
Tolkien wrote a sea-changing essay called “On Fairy Stories” (email me for a PDF copy). What good are fairy tales? Good fairy tales, that is – not the cruel and prurient stuff of “Game of Thrones,” or the ridiculous Dungeons and Dragons fare that is one day splayed on cheap newsprint, then pulped for the next batch of dreck.
Good fairy tales, Tolkien says, take the reader into a strange world just so she might be able to see her own world from a new and better perspective. Such stories provide, too, an temporary and imaginary escape from an existence that is too often dreary and drudgery. After all, Tolkien wrote, a prisoner is not obliged to think only of his cell and the jailers: his own humanity calls out for a better world.
Finally, a good fairy tale finishes in a “eu-catastrophe,” an almost unthinkably joyous ending. The evil that had seemed so insurmountable, so inexorable in its world-destroying despair, is somehow defeated from the realm of greater joy, brighter light, the Good and the Beautiful, the Always True.
Good fairy tales, Tolkien implies, are eminently and essentially Christian. In “The Lord of the Rings,” there is not a single mention of Christ or the church or religion at all. Yet, I assure you, there is the highest Gospel writ large in the warp and weave of the tapestry of that greatest of modern fairy tales.
Professor Tolkien, a deeply pious Christian, went to Mass every morning while he was writing “Lord of the Rings.” A wounded, shell-shocked vet of WWI, his son was now a RAF pilot in WWII. He had good reason to re-imagine the real world, to enter into the joyful possibilities of an impossible-seeming happy ending.
That is the good, the veritable “use” of such stories.
So far, those who’ve been luckier than I who’ve actually seen the first two episodes in the critics’ preview of “The Rings of Power” are nearly unanimous in their applause. The terms “breathtaking,” “big and beautiful,” “unprecedented tour de force” and “maximalist pizzazz” are standard. Exclamation points bespeckle the pages.
It looks good. More than good.
See you there. Mae govannen.