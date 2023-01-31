Lib Campbell Column

Reading his bio, it sounds like William Barber II was destined for the role of prophet from the time he was 15. Leadership in NAACP and student government as a teenager prepared him for all the roles he is now undertaking.

Training and accomplishment are one thing. Gifts, conviction, vision and faith are wholly different undergirdings.

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com. She welcomes comments at libcam05@gmail.com.