Leadership is changing at least in some places in all of our counties. Whether the people elected are Democrats, Republicans, Unaffiliated or elected to non-partisan positions, we should all wish them well.

We need our leadership to have success to make our country, state and county the place we know it can be.

Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in Eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.