...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Leadership is changing at least in some places in all of our counties. Whether the people elected are Democrats, Republicans, Unaffiliated or elected to non-partisan positions, we should all wish them well.
We need our leadership to have success to make our country, state and county the place we know it can be.
Those of you who are newly shouldering that responsibility… I wish you Godspeed.
~~~~
Buckle up, we’re going to go through this pretty quickly.
If you are a fan of soccer or you’re not, the World Cup is a good place to spend the next several weeks. It gives you the chance to root for your home country and learn a lot about a game that I’ve grown to truly love.
Several years ago a friend of mine shared his love for Premier League soccer and I started watching a few games just to see what I thought.
Over the course of the last seven years I’ve grown to love soccer. My interest branched from the Premier League to Champions League and now I’m excited about watching the World Cup.
~~~~
While we are on the subject of sports, I am a fan of both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils. While the two teams have similar records, it is a tale of expectations.
The Crimson Tide sit 8-2 overall and most of the goals the team set for itself and we as fans hoped for are long gone. Questions have arisen about whether or not the Nick Saban Dynasty is ending. I wouldn’t bet the house on it.
The Blue Devils on the other hand are a game worse at 7-3, but the season has been a tremendous success. Coach Mike Elko’s first season has been more than even the most loyal of Duke fans could have hoped for this season. But for a missed pass interference call and a blown defensive assignment, they could have the same record as Alabama.
Great job by Coach Elko and his staff.
~~~~
Going back to the election for a minute, we appreciate the whole-hearted campaigning from our officials – both those who won and those who didn’t. Having said that, we’re tired of your signs. Please pick them up and do whatever it is we do with them.
We have a beautiful region and it will look even better when the campaign signs are gone from our landscape.
~~~~
One of my bosses got me into watching the Showtime series Billions. It interested me from the very beginning and I thought it was a brilliant show with incredible acting.
Five seasons in, I texted my boss and told him a bit of truth about the show. I literally hate every single character on the show. Having said that, I’m still watching.
~~~~
As we prepare for the holiday season, I know we will have a multitude of events in our counties. I ask you to get your dates and times in to us as soon as possible.
We’ll do everything we can to make sure to get to your event. Realize there are quite a few events in our counties and we’ll be spread thin so the sooner we know about your event the sooner we can get it on the calendar.
Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in Eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.