Baked sweet potato fries. According to one web site, this is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina. Because, you know, the sweet potato is the official vegetable of the Tar Heel state.
But fries? Why not the carmelized, pecan-and-marshmallow bedizened confection I’m used to and will never supplant with inferior usurpers, like “fries” for Thanksgiving?
The unimpressive logic of sweet potato fries notwithstanding, other news outlets promote more likely options. — like mac and cheese; Stuffing, or dressing (I’m not sure which to call it); Green bean casserole; and of course, mashed potatoes and gravy. Cranberry sauce. And desserts — that’s a whole different chapter unto itself: apparently, the delectable pig pickin’ cake is number one in North Carolina, and I would never disagree with that.
There is a cornucopia of ingredients for the Thanksgiving feast. And I’m glad, every year, that our community extends that groaning board to one and all. Churches and civic organizations open up their halls, no questions asked, with tables laden with turkey and all the fixin’s.
It is hard, good work. When the last dish is washed at the end of the day, you’re tired, but with that sort of contented fatigue from knowing that the effort was more than worthwhile. You’ve given yourself away in the day, and it was good.
So the recipe for the compleat Thanksgiving includes all the scrumptious delectables that are expected by you and yours. It includes, too, the generosity of an open table, for the needy and the down-and-out, the “pilgrims” of a society that all too often fails to take care of its own.
Obviously, the recipe for Thanksgiving requires giving thanks. Everyone knows this.
But what is not so well known is that giving thanks requires an attitude of the heart. Thanksgiving requires humility. You gotta be humble to give thanks. A proud guy full of himself thinks that he’s got it made in the shade because he’s done it all on his own. As it turns out, the only thing the self-made man has made all by himself is his self.
So in effect the only one he has to thank is his own large ego.
Egoists have a hard time with Thanksgiving: the whole idea is counter-intuitive. Plus, they don’t know how to properly feast. They can “party down” in spades — but real feasting is the celebration of something or someone beyond the self. Thanksgiving is the humble gratitude to the Giver for the Gift.
The Pilgrims knew all about this necessary ingredient at Thanksgiving. They had survived their first winter (unlike the Roanoke Colony), but just barely. Half of the original 100 Mayflower passengers had perished. They knew they couldn’t have pulled through on their own. They were saved by the generous help of the Wampanoag. The harvest — the fruit of the agriculture that was taught and aided by their Native American friends — was plentiful, and meant that the coming winter of 1621 could be lived through, and better.
It took humility to give a Thanksgiving Feast that autumn. For three days, probably starting on Michaelmas (Sept. 29) they feasted on the bounty of the generous land. Four Pilgrim women and some helpers prepared the Feast. There would be the 50 surviving Pilgrims. But there were also 90 Native Americans, who were welcomed to the table.
That took humility. “We couldn’t have made it without you” was the message. “We needed you.”
“I need you” is the prayer of a humble heart. Humility recognizes the deep abiding fellowship that binds humanity and the rest of Creation together. Humility identifies with the poor and the down-and-out: every surviving Pilgrim knows that the homeless is his brother. In this cold and mean time of culture wars and angry men, humility is the Peace Offering covered dish that might turn a deadly winter of discontent into a harvest feast.
Imagine what that Pilgrim and Native Table must have been like. Different clothing styles. Different languages. Different customs and upbringings. Different behaviors. Different religions. Different, much different, politics and ideologies.
In the Feast, aliens were transformed into neighbors, strangers into friends.
It must have worked. That Thanksgiving Feast of 1621 went on for three whole days.
And for three days, there were no bloated egos. There was only the humble giving of thanks.
Humility. That’s the ingredient that is (or should be) at the top of any recipe for Thanksgiving.
But hold the fries.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.