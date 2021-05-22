This is a rant. Just wanted to give you fair warning.
In particular, this is a rant about modern tools and technology.
Yesterday, I went out to do one of my favorite things. Not “raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens,” but mowing my lawn.
I kid you not. I know it sounds unbelievable, and indeed, if my younger adolescent self were nearby, he’d recoil at the thought. Lawn mowing was near the top of activities to be adroitly avoided, amongst tasks like window washing and clearing out the garage.
But things have changed. Now that I’m squire of a tiny little holding, I like puttering around with a screwdriver and a secateurs, tightening wobbly doorknobs and lopping off deadheads and untoward branches.
So yesterday, after having to re-align the little drive belt on my mower’s self-propulsion apparatus (which was my first irritation), I stooped to give a mighty yank on my pull start.
And was met immediately with a shocking lack of resistance -- so much so I nearly landed supine on the driveway.
The handle of the rope pull was in my hand, but the mower was far away, still and silent.
The frayed edges of the long cord revealed, after forensic investigation, that it had severed near its base inside the springloaded starter that sat atop the engine block.
So I did what any respectable Boomer home craftsman would do. I consulted a whole battery of YouTube advisory videos after a quick Google search. And sure enough, there was advice aplenty.
I easily popped off the plastic cover of the Briggs and Stratton engine. I had been told, then, that it would be just as easy of a task of unscrewing the housing of the starter, then a less easy step of re-winding the cord. No matter. I was up to it and already celebrating my new status as master of small engine repair.
I looked for the screw heads of the housing. There were none.
What I found instead were rivets. Four of them.
“Curses, foiled again!” as Snidely Whiplash was wont to say when frustrated (in every episode) by Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties.
Instead of nice Phillips head screws, which I was promised in YouTube, Mr. Briggs & Co. decided, in their infinite wisdom, to attach the housing with rivets.
They must have thought that every suburban squire like myself had, at the ready, on their garage pegboard, a handy rivet-puller and a rivet gun.
Yeah, right. More likely, Mr. Briggs or Mr. Stratton counted on that very unlikelihood, and knowing that rope pulls are inevitably going to fray, permanently and stridently affixed the housing on the engine block precisely to necessitate an expensive trip to the repair shop.
Or better, the purchase of a brand new Briggs and Stratton engine.
I don’t think today’s power-tool makers would set too well with Wendell Berry. This masterful wordsmith and organic farmer took umbrage, all the way back in 1987, when he was pressed to purchase that most technological power-tool of all -- the personal computer.
He wrote a pretty testy essay entitled “Why I am NOT Going to Buy a Computer.” He listed nine standards for the selection of tools:
- The new tool should be cheaper than the one it replaces.
- It should be at least as small in scale as the one it replaces.
- It should do work that is clearly and demonstrably better than the one it replaces.
- It should use less energy than the one it replaces.
- If possible, it should use some form of solar energy, such as that of the body.
- It should be repairable by a person of ordinary intelligence, provided that he or she has the necessary tools.
- It should be purchasable and repairable as near to home as possible.
- It should come from a small, privately owned shop or store that will take it back for maintenance and repair.
- It should not replace or disrupt anything good that already exists, and this includes family and community relationships.
Well, my mistake, obviously, was that the selection of my lawnmower had violated at least eight of Wendell’s rules, especially that sixth one (which is less than exculpatory).
Tools are useless if they are not useful. And, as Robert Pirsig tells us in “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” and Michael Crawford in the more recent “Shop Class as Soulcraft,” tools are toxic and dangerous if they are not cared for, preserved, kept in mint condition, if not completely understood.
Monty Don, my favorite gardener, takes this ethic not to extremes but to its ideal. Here he is, in the just-published “The Complete Gardener,” waxing poetic about that most essential, probably most ancient, tool of all -- his favorite garden spade:
“All my spades are sufficiently different to get an outing every now and then but only one spade has my heart. This is stainless steel and was made at the Wigan foundry of Bulldog Tools on November 22, 1990. The date is clearly blazoned into my memory. It also happened to be the day that Margaret Thatcher resigned, which was announced on the foundry tannoy as I watched my spade being made, from pouring the molten metal to sanding the handle … it is a miracle of sophisticated design, as perfectly evolved for its function as a wheel is for revolving …
“It now has its third handle and I would not exchange it for any other spade in the world or indeed any amount of money. I let no one else use it. This is a spade taken very seriously.”
That last sentence was entirely unnecessary. Monty had already made that point.
In spades.
As opposed to Briggs and Stratton, Monty would get along very well with Wendell.
My next lawnmower will be different. My Facebook friends have offered ideas: Cheryl from upstate New York said “try a goat” (although that might violate my 1964 neighborhood covenant’s prohibition of “obnoxious animals”); my favorite suggestion was John’s “Just let it go until August.” And I’ve been mulling over the possibility of a scythe (it could also serve to complete my outfit for Halloween).
Whatever shape it may take, it definitely won’t have a rope start with rivets.