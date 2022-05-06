Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
I laid in my bed on Friday morning contemplating a subject to write about. My column was due this same day and I needed to prepare my equipment for a sporting event I had to cover out of town.
While pondering and not feeling my best, I considered contacting my editor and humbly requesting an extension; but realizing that his workload had increased due to unforeseen circumstances, I chose to bear my cross and get it done at 7:00 in the morning prior to my departure.
Why? Because that’s how I was groomed as a child. My mother, Rosa Lee Alfred, never took the easy way out. The teachings I received from her were not just verbally, but it was her actions that spoke the loudest.
When I was given a task it was expected to be completed to the best of my ability. My best may not have been up to standards, but it had to be the best I could do in that given situation.
My mother loves God… when I was younger, I could hear her praying in the living room in the wee hours of the morning. I could feel the peace permeating throughout the house.
My mom is a gentle soul, but firm. She’s about business and has minimum patience for foolishness (now you see where I got it from).
She believes in being timely and dressing appropriately to all occasions. She’s the wife that made sure the house stayed clean and served my dad with the genuine love that led to their matrimony.
She advised and backed my dad with the respect of a king and never disrespected or challenged him inappropriately.
She’s the keeper of the gate, always maintaining a watchful eye. Not just for danger, but she always knew when something was wrong. Even to this day she knows when I am going through. Don’t get it twisted, she wasn’t scared of him, but she understood her role as a helpmate.
Boy, can she cook! I mean “straight outta New York via the south” type grub.
I still haven’t found anyone that can fry a gorgeous piece of chicken breast or mix up some potato salad like my mom.
Strong willed, but not stubborn, nor arrogant. She fortified the family with love and prayer. Her love runs deep like still waters and her moral scale high like the stars in the atmosphere. Her gentle hands are soothing and provide healing for the soul.
She’s responsible for the vital ingredients in my character.
She has been and still is a “true example.”
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports Writer/Photographer for four eastern North Carolina weekly newspapers. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.