This past Friday, Feb. 24, marked the one year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
More importantly, it is the anniversary of Ukraine’s noble survival.
There are those who complain that we’re sending “pallets of cash” to Ukraine. Actually, no. The aid is in food and humanitarian supplies. And yes, for ammunition, rockets and tanks. The hard truth is that without that support from the U.S. and NATO, Ukraine will die.
I am hardly neutral here, but I am hardly irrational. On one hand, my church community is closely associated with Ukraine: most of the people in my diocese have Ukrainian roots. On the other hand, it is irrational, if not immoral, to fail to support the victim of an evil attack, much less to actually support the despot who commanded the invasion.
It boggles the imagination to understand anyone who would support a KGB master. Putin doesn’t care a whit for traditional morals: from long years in Soviet intelligence, he’s more than adept at leveraging anxieties and fears, as he does in his version of “culture wars,” to gain cover for his imperialist aims.
Some have stated that Ukraine shouldn’t be given a “blank check.” That sounds cautious and conservative, even if you didn’t know who said it. But it falls flat when you step into Ukrainian shoes, or if you imagine what it would be like to be on the receiving end of an unprovoked attack.
So much of Ukraine’s infrastructure has been destroyed – including hospitals and apartment buildings – and so many civilians have been killed or wounded – including women and children and babies.
Imagine that happening in New York – oh, wait. We weren’t caviling much about blank checks then.
To date, Putin’s unnecessary war has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties. Western intelligence – and I believe American and Western European intelligence far sooner than the spymasters of Dzerzhinsky Square – estimates that 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.
One hundred thousand Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded, and the same number of Ukrainian civilians have been killed or wounded.
Doubtlessly, there have been a few atrocities on the Ukrainian side. But nothing compares to the seemingly endless and undeniable war crimes committed by Putin and the Russian army. Civilians have been left dead on the streets with their hands tied behind them. Women and young girls have been raped in front of their husbands and parents.
So no, it is impossible to claim a false equivalence here, by assigning equal blame on both sides. In this war, there is one clear aggressor. Putin can stop the war whenever he wants simply by calling his weary, poorly trained troops home – all the way back to Russia. That means leaving the Donbas and Crimea.
Putin (and his henchman, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow) claims that he had good reason to start the war. Ukraine is full of Nazis, he said, and Kyiv needed to be “de-Nazified” (that is his term, not mine).
Ukraine is “woke,” he said, and needed to be brought back into traditional morality. Kirill actually told Russian soldiers, as they were preparing to be transported to the front lines, that if they got killed in battle, they would go to heaven.
The notion that Ukraine is full of Nazis is inane. It is Russia that is a dictatorship like Hitler’s Third Reich, let alone the fact that President Zelinskyy is Jewish. Also outrageous is the claim that Russia is a “Christian nation” and stands for “traditional values:” a Christian society does not jail dissidents (like Navalny) and restrict the press, nor does it suppress other Christian denominations and other religions.
A Christian Orthodox nation doesn’t slander and persecute dissident Russian Orthodox priests, like some of my friends who had the courage to stand up to Putin and Kirill.
The Sermon on the Mount seems to have been left unread in the Kremlin.
Patriarch Kirill should be defrocked. I rejoice that I am not at all connected to his throne. His promise of heaven if one dies for Russia is not Christian at all – it is exactly the speech that the Old Man of the Mountain gave to young trainees in the Order of the Assassins in Alamut Castle.
The real reason why Putin attacked Ukraine was that Ukraine is not despotic, but democratic – at least much, much more so than Russia. The last thing a dictator needs is free elections across his border. Putin simply wants to ‘Make the Soviet Union Great Again,’ and democracy only gets in the way of his fever dream.
And Putin is not alone in opposing democracy and the peaceful transfer of power, He has his friends in Hungary, China, India and a few countries in Africa. And in America. They all are allergic to democracy, its civil rights and pluralism – everything that gives a Strong Man hives.
But this must be said: it is inappropriate for Christians to ever prefer autocracy over democracy. The latter is a blessing for which we should give thanks. The former is regressive and barbaric, and promoting it is not Christian at all.
Ukraine, along with Eastern Europe in general, has been victimized and oppressed by Russia for centuries.
This latest aggression is the latest and the worst.
For the sake of Ukraine, for the sake of democracy, for the sake of Christianity and for everyone of goodwill, this aggression must be stopped and sent back to where it started.